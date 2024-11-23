Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,386,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $319.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.38. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $332.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.23 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

