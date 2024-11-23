Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,366,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 136.8% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 739.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 828,151 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 856,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 768,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 307,500 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

