Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

