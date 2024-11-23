CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CME Group by 429.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in CME Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 99,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $229.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $230.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.07.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $1,019,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,291.92. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $89,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,935.64. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock worth $3,441,063. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

