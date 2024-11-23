CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CMG Global Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,250. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $897.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $908.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

