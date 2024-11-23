CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $72.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

