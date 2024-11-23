Commerce Bank Buys 195 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,749,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 700,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,929,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $560.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.22 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $552.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

