Commerce Bank Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 56,101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 70,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 527,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 87,319 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 178,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

