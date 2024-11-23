Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 414,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 284,656 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,424,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 146.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 189,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WY opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 80.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

