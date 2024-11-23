Comparing TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) & BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF)

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TXO Partners and BPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50 BPI Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

TXO Partners presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.54%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than BPI Energy.

This table compares TXO Partners and BPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners -63.22% 8.05% 5.41% BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TXO Partners and BPI Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $380.72 million 1.96 -$103.99 million ($5.94) -3.07 BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BPI Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TXO Partners.

Summary

TXO Partners beats BPI Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About BPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

BPI Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, BPI Energy, Inc., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of coalbed methane (CBM) properties in the United States. It owns approximately 500,000 acres of CBM rights in the Illinois Basin. The company also has interests in Southern Illinois Basin project covering approximately 10,000 acres in the southern part of the Illinois Basin; the Northern Illinois Basin project covering 353,531 acres in Montgomery, Shelby, Christian, Fayette, and Macoupin Counties in Illinois; and the Western Illinois Basin project covering 135,948 acres in Clinton, Washington, Marion, and Perry Counties in Illinois. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.