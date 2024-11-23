Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,698,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 495,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,015,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 102.2% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 483,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 244,202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 159,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 123,707 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.08 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.1204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

