Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 13,414 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $378,677.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 483,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,646,184.39. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,460,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $35.07.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
