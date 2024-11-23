Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 13,414 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $378,677.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 483,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,646,184.39. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,460,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $35.07.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,403,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,083,000 after buying an additional 4,486,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Confluent by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,933,000 after buying an additional 1,684,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Confluent by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,510,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,804 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Get Our Latest Report on CFLT

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.