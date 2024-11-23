Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $1,746,174.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,837,034.20. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 9,467 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $267,253.41.

Confluent Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.82. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Confluent by 110.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Confluent by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 333,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 251,507 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $918,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 68,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 109.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.