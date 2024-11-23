Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 531.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,148 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in BILL by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after buying an additional 575,084 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth about $59,341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BILL by 13.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,463,000 after buying an additional 77,508 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.16 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,156.44. This trade represents a 109.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,685. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 and have sold 6,112 shares valued at $398,910. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

