Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CNSWF opened at $3,287.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,184.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3,027.31. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $2,310.56 and a 1-year high of $3,423.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

