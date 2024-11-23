Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Constellation Software Price Performance
CNSWF opened at $3,287.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,184.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3,027.31. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $2,310.56 and a 1-year high of $3,423.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Constellation Software Company Profile
