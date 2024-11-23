Contrasting Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) & Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY)

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) and Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00 Total Access Communication Public 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.29 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -4.30 Total Access Communication Public N/A N/A N/A $22.58 0.34

Total Access Communication Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charge Enterprises. Charge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total Access Communication Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11% Total Access Communication Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Total Access Communication Public beats Charge Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Total Access Communication Public

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited or DTAC is one of the leading telecommunication service providers in Thailand. Founded in August 1989, it operates 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands under a concession granted by the Communications Authority of Thailand (CAT). As of 6 September 2007, the Company’s registered capital was THB 4,744,161,260 of which THB 4,735,622,000 was paid-up capital and divided into 2,367,811,000 ordinary shares with a par value of THB 2. To promote the development of telecommunication services in Thailand, the private sector was allowed to participate in the telecommunication market under concessions on a Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO) basis with two state enterprises, which has been corporatized as TOT Corporation Public Company Limited (TOT) and known as TOT Public Company Limited and CAT Telecom Public Company Limited (CAT). Under the BTO arrangement, the private operators, as concession holders, are required to build network infrastructure and transfer the assets to the state agencies granting the concessions. The operators thereafter have an exclusive right to use the assets during the term of the concession and operate cellular network to

