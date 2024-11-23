Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$7.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.27.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

