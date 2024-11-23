CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Price Performance
CHI stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.16. The company has a market cap of £71.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.02 and a beta of 0.75. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 77.14 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.05 ($1.24).
About CT UK High Income Trust
