CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Price Performance

CHI stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.16. The company has a market cap of £71.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.02 and a beta of 0.75. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 77.14 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.05 ($1.24).

Get CT UK High Income Trust alerts:

About CT UK High Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.