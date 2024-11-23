CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 715.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after buying an additional 81,801 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $319.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.21 and its 200-day moving average is $269.38. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,219.07 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $332.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.