Daniel S. Wood Sells 3,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $31,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,925.80. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. The stock has a market cap of $225.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.00. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

