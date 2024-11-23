Darwin Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 866.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $767.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.62.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.19%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

