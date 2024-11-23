Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.58 and traded as high as $23.40. Davis Select International ETF shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 10,793 shares.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Select International ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 249.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

