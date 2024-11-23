Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 144.70 ($1.81). Approximately 3,302,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,006,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.78).

Deliveroo Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,823.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deliveroo news, insider Will Shu sold 4,010,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £6,256,534.44 ($7,843,217.30). 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

