Denis Ricard Sells 10,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Director Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.

Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$1,320,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Denis Ricard sold 2,800 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$366,800.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total value of C$943,200.00.

IAG stock opened at C$131.95 on Friday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$80.95 and a one year high of C$137.34. The firm has a market cap of C$12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Cormark raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$129.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

