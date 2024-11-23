Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $189.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.35. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

