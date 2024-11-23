Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 1,522,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,492,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,360,000 after purchasing an additional 116,080 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after buying an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.49 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

