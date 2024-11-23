Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.75. 779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

