DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DMC Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in DMC Global by 610.5% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,973,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 169,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112,138 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 25.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

