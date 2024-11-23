Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 140,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 90,125 shares.The stock last traded at $48.19 and had previously closed at $48.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter worth $189,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the third quarter worth $221,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

