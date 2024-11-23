Donaldson Company, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $78.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,575.98. This represents a 10.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

