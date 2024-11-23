DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 10.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 33.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DTM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DTM opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

