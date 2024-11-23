DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTE. Bank of America raised their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

NYSE:DTE opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

