Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $22.01 Million Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086,450 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In other news, Director Imran Khan purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,044.05. The trade was a 0.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

