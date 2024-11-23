Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $24.74 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 200.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,139,000 after buying an additional 73,965 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in AppFolio by 11.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.87, for a total transaction of $697,094.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,315. This trade represents a 10.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $212,091.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,903.76. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,865 shares of company stock worth $5,799,618. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $242.39 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.54 and its 200 day moving average is $231.07. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

