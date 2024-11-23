Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.53 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 22.07 ($0.28). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 22.07 ($0.28), with a volume of 170,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £30.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.32.

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

