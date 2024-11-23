Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.0 million-$369.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.9 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 196.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,737,387.50. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.