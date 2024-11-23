Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.0 million-$369.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.9 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 196.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,737,387.50. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

