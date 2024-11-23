Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $367-369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.04 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Elastic Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $107.94 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,393,522. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.