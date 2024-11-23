Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ (ELDN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of ELDN stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
