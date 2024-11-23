Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Increased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $748.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $865.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.01. The company has a market cap of $710.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $561.65 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

