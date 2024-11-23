English Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 105,000 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

English Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000. Ryanair accounts for approximately 3.5% of English Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 256.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $42.98 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.