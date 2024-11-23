Eric Venker Sells 100,000 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,863. The trade was a 14.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00.

Shares of ROIV stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.53. 11,220,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,028. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7,589.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 450,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 444,212 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,576,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 51.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,860,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 630,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 185,226 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

