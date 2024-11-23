Eric Venker Sells 100,000 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,863. The trade was a 14.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00.
Roivant Sciences Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of ROIV stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.53. 11,220,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,028. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of research firms recently commented on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
