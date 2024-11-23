ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2849 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Price Performance

AMUB opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

See Also

Dividend History for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.