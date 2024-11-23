ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2849 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Price Performance

AMUB opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

