EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Joseph Sanborn Sells 745 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $13,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,665.88. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 1,071 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $21,655.62.

EverQuote Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.06. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 206.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.