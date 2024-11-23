Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Evolution Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

