FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $162,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 18.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $487.62 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.