Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMILGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.19 and traded as high as $46.86. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF shares last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 352,029 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $316.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

