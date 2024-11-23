First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 928 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

