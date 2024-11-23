First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $158.58 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $159.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.