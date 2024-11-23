First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after buying an additional 75,120 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.8 %

EXPE opened at $184.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.46.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

