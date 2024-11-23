First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $109,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 838,543 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,567,000. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,742,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 162,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $20.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

